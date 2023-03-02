The Ararat Advertiser
Willaura Health Care Outdoor Market returns on Sunday, March 5

March 2 2023 - 7:00pm
The annual Willaura Health Care Outdoor Market returns on Sunday, March 5, from 10am-2pm. PIcture supplied

Willaura is set to welcome the annual Willaura Health Care Outdoor Market with more than 60 boutique stalls.

Local News

