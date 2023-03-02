Willaura is set to welcome the annual Willaura Health Care Outdoor Market with more than 60 boutique stalls.
The market will be held on Sunday, March 5, from 10am-2pm, with gold coin entry.
Due to heavy rains last year and the regular site being still under water, the market has been moved to land on the Willaura Recreation Reserve adjacent to the hospital, with parking areas remaining the same.
Market stalls will include homewares, cards, jewellery, giftware, clothing for babies, children and adults, plants, candles and gourmet foods, plus much more.
Willaura Health Care Auxiliary president Heather Fleming said the market was shaping up to be a great day for the whole family.
"Not only will we have stalls packed with homemade and home grown goods, but we will also have musical entertainment by popular local band SOFT," she said.
"Don't forget the Auxiliary produce stall full of home baked goodies, jams, relishes and produce," Mrs Fleming said.
"There will be a jumping castle for the kids and Wicked Wildlife will entertain and inform everyone with their amazing Australian wildlife.
"Added to all this there will be a wide variety of delicious food options, including the Willaura Lions Club barbecue, coffee and ice cream."
During the past 17 years the Willaura Healthcare Outdoor Market has raised more than $100,000 for Willaura Health Care, incorporating Parkland House Hostel, which has included new furnishings and fittings, equipment, and activities and outings for residents.
