Ararat Rural City puts local business first when it comes to supply

From catering to curtains, concrete to building, garden, and hardware supplies; Ararat Rural City Council is launching a campaign to put local business first in a commitment to prioritising local suppliers.
The council will hold an information session at the Ararat RSL on March 16, to showcase procurement opportunities for businesses in the region, including how to register to become a preferred supplier for Ararat Rural City.
Council CEO Dr Tim Harrison emphasised the council's strong focus on putting local businesses first when sourcing products, services, and works.
"Local businesses are the backbone of the region's economy - council is continually sourcing a wide range of suppliers across all categories of business," Dr Harrison said.
"Where it aligns, the council is already awarding our larger projects to regional businesses and supporting a range of local businesses on a smaller scale. But, we can do better - the new Local Supplier Portal takes it further and gives every business in Ararat Rural City, a chance to supply the council.
"It's crucial that the council supports and delivers an optimised procurement system that meets the needs of all Greater Ararat-based businesses.
"This means upgrading the existing procurement system by streamlining how businesses or contractors can become a preferred supplier of the council."
"As part of this project, the council will launch a Local Supplier Portal which means greater opportunities to work with our local businesses in delivering council projects and events," he continued.
"By hosting the 'Putting Local Business First' information session, we're bringing the business community together to explore the opportunities to supply to the council and be part of our local procurement push to keep dollars circulating locally."
Attendees will learn how to register their business on the council's Supplier Portal, and future plans to create a local supplier list that can be accessed by the general public.
The free 'Putting Local Business First' information session will be held at the Ararat RSL function room on Thursday, March 16, from 5.30 pm - 7.00 pm, which will include presentations by council staff, nibbles and refreshments. Businesses of all sizes are welcome - to register for catering purposes, email business@ararat.vic.gov.au.
