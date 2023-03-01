The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat Rural City puts local business first when it comes to supply

March 2 2023 - 10:00am
Were Knot Crazy owner Betti Los, Ararat Rural City Council Mayor Jo Armstrong, and Maria Whitford (GABN) in support of the Putting Local Business First campaign. Picture supplied.

From catering to curtains, concrete to building, garden, and hardware supplies; Ararat Rural City Council is launching a campaign to put local business first in a commitment to prioritising local suppliers.

