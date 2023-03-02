House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
On generous land with rear-lane access, this spacious family home has so much to offer.
There are four large bedrooms with built-in robes including the main with ensuite and walk-in robe. Light filled open-plan living has an updated kitchen as well as lounge area and meals space. The second living area is a great place for the kids to entertain. Further features throughout are study (or fifth bedroom), separate mudroom and family bathroom with claw-foot bath.
Rear lane access leads to an undercover carport as well as a shed with power, wood heater and concrete flooring. Plenty of space here for kids to run and guests to gather.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.