The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Controversial shortened duck season to go ahead

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
February 27 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are calls for the state government not to allow the season to go ahead. Photo: ELEANOR DILLEY

A shortened duck season will go ahead with several restrictions in place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.