The refurbished Bakers Delight has reopened.
The new look store underwent maintenance upgrades between February 13 to February 28.
Franchise owner Mick Menzies said he was excited to invest in the town.
"We've got a long lease on the building and we've also got a long franchise agreement as well," he said.
"We're going to be here for a long time.
"We're reinvesting in the business itself, but that largely sort of contributes to the town to our small little way.
"So people should be confident that we're going to be here for another 20 years."
According to Mick the store was due for a "refresh".
Everything was just a little bit tired," he said.
"It just need a little bit of a touch up and it has made a big difference to modernize it to 2023 standards.
"It's nicer and more modern."
Mick said customers would get a "surprise" as soon as they walked in.
"We've got a wall unit, it's brand new," he said.
"We've got a Grab and Go type thing and click and collect.
"Customers can give us a call as well as it's probably the easiest way."
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
