Rental squeeze nothing new in Ararat

The rental crisis sweeping Victoria and Australia is nothing new for Ararat according to Nutrien Harcourt principal real estate Brad Jensen.
"The rental market is the same as it has always been," he said.
"There's always been strong demand, and there's a lot of out-of-town people moving to Aratat for employment.
"It's always been that scenario, not enough properties for the number of people looking to rent."
According to Brad, there were only 15 rental properties across Ararat among all the real estate agents in the area.
"There's not a lot to choose from if you're looking to rent a property in town," he said.
"It's been a case for a decade or more. It's not abnormal.
"It's been like for a long time. Melbourne and Sydney are experiencing what we're going through now, but we've had this low-level market ticking along like this for the last decade.
While the rental market has been competitive for a long time, Brad said he noticed changes in property growth.
"Quite a few new builds are happening in town," he said.
"The council's new planning scheme has most certainly encouraged developers to come to town."
With such a tough market in Ararat for renters, Brad suggested a strong rental history and strong references get noticed.
"We utilize those all the time, and we check referees," he said.
"It's it's a good rental history is the most important thing, and that includes how you look at a property also when you pay your rent on time."
According to CoreLogic data, the median rent for Ararat was $350, an increase of 14.8 per cent since December 2021.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
