Emergency services are battling a blaze outside of Ararat.
About 41 crews are fighting the grass on Hillside Road in Buangor that began before 2.30pm on Thursday, February 23.
The fire is travelling in a southerly direction from Challicum Hills towards Geelong Road.
Residents of Ballyrogan, Buangor, Challicum are warned to stay near shelter as conditions can change suddenly.
What you should do:
If the situation changes you will need to leave quickly. Plan to:
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by Country Fire Authority.
The next update is expected by 23/02/2023 9pm or as the situation changes.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
