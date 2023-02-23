The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

CFA fight to control fire in Buangor; 41 crews on scene

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated February 23 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
About 40 crews are battling a bushfire on Hillside Rd in Buangor. Picture supplied

Emergency services are battling a blaze outside of Ararat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.