The Ararat Eagles' premiership defence is on track after retaining its core group of premiership players, complemented by a solid recruiting spree across the summer.
The Eagles retained co-captain Jayden Wright, the 2022 Mininera and District League Best and Fairest winner, whilst attracting former assistant coach Lewis Baker back to the club.
Baker returns to his old club after coaching Lexton in the Maryborough Castlemaine District Football Netball League for four seasons.
Jaydo has signed on again, which is huge for us, considering the year he had last year.- Lewis Baker, assistant coach
"I've got a lot of good mates at the club and it's good to be training with the likes of Tom (Taurau)," Baker said.
Joining Baker as critical inclusion to the Eagles is Hayden Baldwinson from Waubra Football Club in the Central Highlands Football League.
"Baldwinson is a good inside-mid who played a lot of senior footy," Baker said.
"He's very fit and has upped the ante for a lot of guys in the fitness department.
"Jaydo has signed on again, which is huge for us, considering the year he had last year."
Jim Knight Medal winner Aiden Graveson will not pull on the jersey for the Eagles in 2023, opting to return to his former club, Stawell.
Nick Dunford has returned to Great Western after a year with the Eagles.
The Eagles' pre-season training is in full swing, with several players showing an appetite to repeat last year's success.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
