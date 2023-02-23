The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat Eagles retain captain Jayden Wright, Lewis Baker returns

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
February 23 2023 - 5:00pm
The Ararat Eagles' co-captain Jayden Wright returns for the 2023 season, but 2022 premiership co-coach Brett Sladdin will not return. Picture by Ben Fraser

The Ararat Eagles' premiership defence is on track after retaining its core group of premiership players, complemented by a solid recruiting spree across the summer.

