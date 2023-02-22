The Ararat Advertiser
Council Community Grants Program reopen to empower community groups

February 23 2023 - 10:00am
Council Community Grants Program reopen to empower community groups. Picture supplied by East Grampians Health Service of the Willaura Markets

Ararat Rural City Council will open round one of its 2022/23 Community and Events Grants program on February 27, 2023.

