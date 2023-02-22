Council Community Grants Program reopen to empower community groups

Ararat Rural City Council will open round one of its 2022/23 Community and Events Grants program on February 27, 2023.
Community groups and organisations seeking to boost their programs, increase participation and are encouraged to apply for funding ranging from $5,000 for major events and $3,000 for small projects, on a 2:1 ratio.
Ararat Rural City Mayor Cr Jo Armstrong encouraged local organisations, groups, and clubs to apply for the Community and Events Grants program.
"The council's Community Grants Program is a great opportunity for local groups, organisations and clubs to upgrade their equipment, improve their services, or access to their programs," Cr Armstrong said.
"Our rural townships place a high value on community connection, accessibility and volunteerism. This program is one of the many ways the council can provide support for the betterment of our communities."
The last round of grants saw funds awarded to the Willaura Health Care Auxiliary to support the Willaura Health Care Outdoor Market.
Since its inception, the Willaura Market has raised around $100,000 for Willaura Health Care, a campus of the East Grampians Health Service, ensuring vital health services remain in Willaura and has a far-reaching impact on the community.
Heather Fleming, President of Willaura Health Care Auxiliary said she was the most grateful for the council's support.
"The funding allows us to present the event to our community," she said.
"The Willaura Market is a much-anticipated community event on the region's calendar, supporting local artisans, producers, and performers and raises funds for Willaura Health Care.
"It's a wonderful community event that attracts thousands of visitors from the western district and beyond. It's also an opportunity for our rural community members to come together and socialise.
"The vital funds raised through a raffle, gold coin donation and the Auxiliary stall, for Willaura Health Care goes towards improving facilities, equipment and the living environment for patients and residents.
"I encourage everyone to come along to the Willaura Market - events like this only enhances the idea of a connected community and one that works together."
Willaura Market is held at the Willaura Recreation Reserve from 10am - 2pm on Sunday, March 5.
The annual market attracts over 60 stall holders and a variety of food vendors, more information can be found www.willauramarket.com.
To apply for Council's Community and Event Grants, visit www.ararat.vic.gov.au/community/grants. Contact Josie Frawley on (03) 5355 0271, if you have further enquiries.
