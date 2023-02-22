The demand for mental health services has increased, with more and more people seeking help.
Grampians Health mental health director Mark Thornett said some of the increase was due to the pandemic.
"We're still seeing the after-effects of that," he said.
"There are things around the stresses with the increased interest rates and other pressures.
"It does have a significant impact on people's mental health.
"We are seeing an increase for a whole range of reasons in that respect.
"People are finding that it's more accepted to say they have mental health issues, and more people are starting to ask for help."
Mr Thornett said several services in the Grampians could assist with mental health issues, including Ballarat Community Health, Grampians Community Health in Stawell, Horsham Mental Health Services, and Ararat Mental Health Services.
We've got a community clinic in Horsham which covers the whole of the Grampians region for mental health services," he said.
"Grampians Community Health has a website about how to access help, and it's a good resource for getting access to help.
"There's not too much of a wait to see a mental health professional. Ballarat Community Mental Health Clinic are responsive to anybody that rings up
"We will see people if they ring our service at Grampians Health and if they're unwell, we will see them very quickly."
Mr Thornett said they didn't operate waiting lists.
"If they're unwell, we will see people within two hours," he said.
"We also do an assessment and they'll be seen within a week or two if it's not urgent."
Residents who are seeking help can call 1300 247 647.
Mr Thornett said it was the main point of entry to seek mental health services.
"When you call 1300 247 647 you get to talk to a clinician, who then can then work through what your needs are and whether you need an urgent response or a non-urgent response," he said.
"They can also link you to other services that are available in your local area."
Do you or someone you know need help? It's okay to reach out.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
