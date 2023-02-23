House of the week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
On a generous allotment, this dual residence property will certainly appeal to investors, large families, or home owners looking for additional income - live in one residence and Airbnb the other. The front residence comprises kitchen, bathroom and laundry, as well as spacious living that could become a third bedroom.
At the rear is the second residence with its own entrance, one bedroom, large living space, kitchen, bathroom and laundry. Separate utility meters, secure fencing, rear lane access and a good-sized shed are included. A unique property and a rare find in a central location near shops, schools and other essential services. Scan the QR code to see more information, photos and floor plans.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.