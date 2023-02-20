Partial road closure as CFA investigates spill

A hazardous material spill has partially closed Barkly St, Ararat.
The incident occurred at 11:08 am Monday, February 20. The CFA are on the scene.
Motorists a reminded to proceed with caution and follow any police directives.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
