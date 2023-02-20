A frozen meal program is just one of the ways Ararat Neighbourhood House is helping residents.
Neighbourhood House manager Teli Kaur said there had been an increase in people asking for help.
"The demand for the food program is increasing day by day," she said.
"We are getting 10 to 12 people coming in every day because people in our community need help.
"We use to have six or seven people, but now I'm taking a minimum of 12 people each day by appointment.
"Sometimes people walk in because they don't have internet or phone to book online. They just come to the door and ask for help."
The frozen food program is a partnership between Ararat Neighbourhood House and Corrections Victoria and has run since 2019.
Teli said she was grateful to provide frozen meals to the community.
"Corrections Victoria collects fresh veggies and fruits or the supermarket, and the prisoners in the food handling course cook different meals every day," she said.
"They potion up and freeze it, and then they get back to us. Then we distribute to the community."
The frozen meals are just the tip of the food hub program, Teli said Neighbourhood house had been "very busy" with the food hub.
"We get deliveries every day, and we get a lot of stock," she said.
"People are just very grateful to the Neighborhood House because the cost of living going up."
Apart from food services, Neighbourhood House offers several programs for residents, including First Aid and CPR courses, responsible service of alcohol and food handling courses, as well as, computer courses and English classes.
The computer classes include iPad for beginners and basic smartphone skills.
Other programs include creative writing, an art group, cooking classes, jewellery classes, mental health first aid course and a Safe Pathways project which helps migrants and refugee women who are experiencing domestic violence.
Teli said they were about to begin another round of $250 power-saving bonus applications.
"Those applications are coming soon. The new round starts on March 1," she said.
"We are doing applications by appointment only at no cost to the community. Last year we helped around 200 applications.
"Everyone can come and do their rebate application with us."
To book an appointment for the Food Hub or the Power Saving Bonus, or to seek more information about some of the programs offered, call 5352 1551 or visit https://araratneighbourhoodhouse.com.au/
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
