St Andrews and Pomonal cruise to big wins in Grampians cricket

St Andrews consolidated second place on the Grampians Cricket Association ladder, with one round remaining, with a 151-run win against Chalambar on Saturday.
Third-placed Pomonal also fine tuned for the upcoming finals with a comprehensive nine wicket win against fourth-placed Rhymney/Moyston with Corey Taylor smashing 50 not out to ensure an early finish.
At Alexandra Oval, Ararat, St Andrews' openers Jack Ganley and Adam Haslett combined for 100-plus opening stand to set up their side's total of 9/212 from 40 overs.
Haslett was out for 43 with the score on 118 and Ganley fell for 89 with the score on 141.
It lead to a mini-slump with Reece Kettle picking up Ganley and Sam and Caleb Summers to see St Andrews slump to 4/141.
Kettle then took the gloves and stumped Aston Allen for nine off the bowling of Matthew McKinnis and St Andrews were in some trouble at 5/152.
However, Ryan Skiller steadied the innings with 31 and St Andrews were able to pass 200.
Kettle finished with 3-37 and Joshua Byron 3-25, while Ashley Leggett took 2-26.
Chalambar were all out for 61 with Sam Pilgrim making 21 and Kaiden Walton 13.
St Andrews shared the wickets around. Caleb Summers took 3-9 and Haslett 2-11.
At Moyston Recreation Reserve, Pomonal inflicted a nine-wicket win on Rhymney/Moyston after bundling the home side out for just 69 in the 22nd over.
Only Daniel Walker with 23 and Matthew Dean 14 reached double figures for Rhymney/Moyston.
Lachie Green with 3-18 and Harry Evans 3-15 started the rout before Lane Jackson tore through the tail taking 4-1 in just two overs.
Corey Taylor smashed 50 not out to ensure it was an early afternoon, with Glen Keilar also unbeaten on 14.
In the last round before finals, St Andrews host Rhymney/Moyston at Alexandra Oval and Pomonal meet Swifts/Great Western at Central Park. Chalambar have the bye.
Swifts/Great Western grabbed top spot and set themselves up to claim the minor premiership with a 48-run win against Halls Gap at Great Western Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
The home side batted first and made 6/161 led by 70 to Craig Marrow, 37 to Travis Nicholson and 26 not out by Leon Moloney,
For Halls Gap, Clinton Slorach took 3-26 and Caleb Bretherton 2-25.
Halls Gap were all out for 113 with Swifts/Great Western's Harvey Evans taking 4-12, Stewart Macpherson 3-17 and Nicholson 2-9.
Charlie McIntosh top scored with 28 for Halls Gap, Luke Stevens 20 and Bretherton 18.
In the other game, Halls Gap 2 claimed their third win of the season with a 135-run victory in a high-scoring match against Rhymney/Moyston.
After slumping to 5/51, Halls Gap 2 turned on the after burns with Solomon Riddell-Connell making an unbeaten 103, Marcus Elliott 93 not out and Tobie Ripper 55 to finish on 6/315 from their 40 overs.
Lachlan Lee was the best of the Rhymney/Moyston bowlers taking 3-24 from his eight overs.
In reply to Halls Gap 2's big total, Rhymney/Moyston was all out for 180 with Neil Blizzard top scoring with 80 and Lee backing up with 21.
Ripper was the chief destroyer taking 5-8 off five overs, while Harley Graham took 2-36 off eight.
The final round has Halls Gap hosting Rhymney/Moyston and Swifts/Great Western at home to Halls Gap 2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.