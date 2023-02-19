The Ararat Advertiser
St Andrews and Pomonal cruise to big wins in Grampians cricket

By Michael Hartsorn
Updated February 19 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 2:52pm
Adam Haslett made runs and picked up wickets for St Andrews in their big win against Chalambar. File picture.

St Andrews consolidated second place on the Grampians Cricket Association ladder, with one round remaining, with a 151-run win against Chalambar on Saturday.

