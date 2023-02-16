Burger proud of Redbacks' efforts in big season for club and star Zac Dunmore

Ararat Redback coach Rhys Burger's boys did the city proud falling just short in the CBL South-West grand final against a hugely talented Mt Gambier Lakers.
But the title was the only thing missing from an otherwise outstanding season by the team and their star captain Zac Dunmore who won the CBL South-West MVP award and competition point scoring award in his return home.
Burger said he could not have been prouder of his team and the grand final was there's to win right up until the third quarter.
But basketball can be a cruel game and the Lakers took a full advantage of some missed shots by Ararat by landing a series of shot themselves and blowing out a two-point lead with a 31-19 fourth quarter to win 91-77,
"I can't be prouder of the boys. They came together so well this season and Zac was sensational," Burger said.
"We came away with almost everything bar the title but it was a great year all the same.
"Zac had an outstanding season which he capped off by winning the MVP. To come back and play with us from the NBL1 with Bendigo was so important for us all.
"I'm not sure what his plans are for next year. He may have playing commitments at a higher level, but he knows he is welcome here any time.
"We haven't really spoken as a team about what we do going forward. We are still to have talks with players individually on what there plans are, but I'm hopeful we will keep the team together."
In addition to the MVP award, Dunmore was the competition's leading scorer with 479 points and a member of the All Star 5.
Dunmore made a game high 23 points, Ethan Fiegert 14 and Josh Fiegert 13, but after going shot for shot the first three-quarters the Lakers gained a break and maintained it.
Kyle Tipene led the Lakers scoring with 22, Kane de Wit 19, Shaun Lock 17 and Simon Berkefeld 15.
Millicent Magic won the women's title.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
