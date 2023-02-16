The Ararat Advertiser
Burger proud of Redbacks' efforts in big season for club and star Zac Dunmore

Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 16 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 2:07pm
CBL South West Men's competition MVP Zac Dunmore.

Ararat Redback coach Rhys Burger's boys did the city proud falling just short in the CBL South-West grand final against a hugely talented Mt Gambier Lakers.

