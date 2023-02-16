The March edition of Cars N Coffee is heading to Lake Bolac - here's hoping it's a great day for a drive. Get along to see veteran, vintage, classic and special interest cars on display. March 5, 9-11am, Treasure Hunters Lawn, Opposite Post Office, Lake Bolac. First 20 cars will receive a free coffee thanks to the sponsor.
A new collaborative project by Australian weaver Liz Williamson exploring local colour, cultural connections, and shared weaving traditions will open at Ararat Gallery TAMA on Saturday, 4 January. The project features 100 panels woven by Williamson, with fabric dyed by 60 collaborators with over 50 eucalypts species identified and sourced from over 50 locations. Residents can enjoy the exhibit up until its final day on Sunday, 18 June 2023.
Diesel is heading to Ararat and Horsham for gigs.
Aussie rock legend Mark Lizotte, aka 'Diesel' will bring his signature croon and guitar skills to Ararat with two intimate sets of solo blues material. The 'Greatest Hits Alone with Blues Tour' will arrive at Ararat Town Hall on Friday, 10 March and Horsham Town Hall on March 11 where Diesel will perform a mix of classic hits and new material from his latest album Alone with Blues. More information on tickets can be found at the Ararat Town Hall and Horsham Town Hall websites.
The sixth edition of the annual Pitch Music & Arts Festival will take place in Moyston from Friday, 10 March to Tuesday, 14 March. Music lovers, party-goers and ravers alike will flock to the foothills of the Grampians to see the very best in local and international electronic music acts, including Four Tet, Helena Hauff, Nightmares on Wax and many more. Tickets are available via Humanitix.
Mini Makers Art Club made a splashing return with an ocean themed craft session held at Ararat Gallery TAMA. Mini Makers Art Club is specifically designed for pre-schoolers -- each session includes singing, story reading and guided craft activities to help develop creative expression and fine motor skills in a fun, inclusive and encouraging environment. Mini Makers is held on the first Tuesday of the month at 11.00am, the next one being Tuesday, 7 March. The session is free and includes all materials. There is no need to book, and new families are warmly welcomed.
The Grampians Grape Escape in Halls Gap is a weekend of regional wine, food and music that cannot be missed. FRI 5 MAY - SUN 7 MAY 2023, HALLS GA, Check out https://grampiansgrapeescape.com.au/ for more details
Two of the biggest names in show business in Australia will headline the Country Music Festival at Lake Charlegrark from February 17-19. Kasey Chambers and her father Bill Chambers will be joined by Jayne Denham, Sandra Humphries, Danny Stain and the Steve Bartel Band plus a host of other fantastic country artists. Camping available.
The Wimmera will once again mark its unique place in the the bombing of Darwin on February 19, 1942, by the Japanese in World War II, the first attack on Australian soil by a foreign enemy. The 81st Anniversary Bombing of Darwin Commemorative Service will be held on Friday, February 17, at 9.45am at the Horsham College Assembly Hall.
Get along and support this new market set up by a couple of locals - and kicking off alongside the 150km feast. You'll find live music, local artists, homemade items, thrift goods and stuff to keep the kids entertained. February 26, 12-4pm at The Cattle Sheds, Horsham.
After a hiatus due to COVID the Wimmera Machinery Field Days return, with accommodation across the region already booked out. Get along to see the latest in agriculture machinery, local produce and snag a snag. March 7, 8, 9, Wimmera Events Centre at Longerenong. More information on the event's website
The third Feast 150k will kick off on February 25 for a week long harvest festival showcasing food and produce sourced from within 150km of Horsham. Tickets include a breakfast, dinner, guest speakers, food and wine with bar facilities and all access.
The 131st anniversary of the show has the theme of "Through the Eyes of a Mask" - and there will be something for everybody in the line-up. There will be shearing and woolhandling competitions, the Natimuk Brass Band will line up, horse events, including interschool classes, will keep the crowds enthralled. Throw in a lego competition, yard doghs and a Framers Market and it's lining up to be a big day. March 24, Natimuk Showgounds, $15 non-members, $10 aged pensioners and students under 18 free. More information at vicagshows.com.au/natimuk-show
The big singing group bring their renowned Bat Out Of Hell full-album tour to Horsham. They'll have you belting out the classics from the iconic Meatloaf album. March 10, Horsham Town Hall. Bookings with the venue.
An eclectic mix of some of the country's best comedians will hit the stage for a night of hilarious stand-up comedy. Performing will be Ivan Aristeguieta, Ting Lim, Ben Lomas, Dilruck Jayasinha, Tahir and Jeff Green. Sunday March 19, Horsham Town Hall. Book with the venue.
Join Joe Camilleri and The Black Sorrows for a very special night as they celebrate The Black Sorrows' Live from The Shangri-La, an incredible live recording that captures that spark that defines The Black Sorrows. Ararat Town Hall, March 31 and Horsham Town Hall April 1. Book at the venues
Stevie Nicks, Linda Ronstadt and Carole King songbooks will be the focus of a night of big music and iconic singer/songwriters. Saturday May 20, 2023, Horsham Town Hall. Book through the venue
Hits from London's West End and a tribute to the music of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber will celebrate the joy of musical theatre in this big night. Saturday May 27, 8pm, Horsham Town Hall. Book with the venue.
A four hour program of seven world class acts, family friendly, free and super fun, food trucks, market stalls, buskers. Saturday, February 25, tickets available adelaidefringe.com.au or 1300 621 255
Virtuoso Nick Parnell performs Songs of Comfort and Hope, featuring modern arrangements of traditional songs, classic works, and pop music through the vibraphone with double bass. Saturday, February 25, Naracoorte Town Hall Foyer, from 2pm,
