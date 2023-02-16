Help lend a hand this Clean Up Australia Day

It's time to put on some gloves and pick up some rubbish for Clean Up Australia Day.
Ararat residents, businesses, schools and community groups are encouraged to come together and take positive action by cleaning up local reserves, parks, and streets this Clean Up Australia Day held on Sunday, March 5.
Registrations are now officially open with all individuals urged to sign up.
Clean Up Australia Day is one of the largest community-based environmental events with over 20 million Australians having participated in these events since the 1990s.
Ararat Rural City Mayor, Councillor Jo Armstrong urges community members to participate in Clean Up Australia Day as it only addresses environmental challenges but fosters a sense of community spirit.
"Participating in Clean Up a Clean Up Australia event can change the way people think about their everyday habits and small changes we can make as a community," Cr Armstrong said.
"Every effort counts and getting involved with Clean Up Australia Day demonstrates to younger ones in the community that everyone has a part to play to improve environmental issues in our backyard.
"Clean Up Day is also open to businesses and organisations of all sizes - participating as an organisation fosters team spirit and gives back to our community and the environment.
"Together, we are stronger and can take practical steps towards making a positive impact in improving and protecting our environment."
The Clean Up Australia Day website has a range of locations throughout the municipality that you can choose from, or you can register your own local park/reserve or location as a 'clean up' site.
Registration is free, and all Ararat Rural City participants will receive a free Clean Up kit by mail, containing gloves and bags, and other resources.
To register, please visit cleanup.org.au or call Council Customer Service Desk on (03) 5355 0200.
