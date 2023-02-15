The Ararat Advertiser
CFA plans to build new Beaufort Fire Station

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated February 16 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 7:42am
Beaufort CFA captain Mike Cody, secretary Mariah Cody, Ava Venn, 8, and third lieutenant Peter Greymans at the current fire station. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson

A planning application is being advertised for a new fire station at Beaufort.

