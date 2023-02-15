Mini Makers Art Club returns with a splash

Mini Makers Art Club made a splashing return with an ocean themed craft session held at Ararat Gallery TAMA.
Ararat Gallery TAMA offers a range of hands-on workshops for young ones throughout the year. Mini Makers Art Club is specifically designed for pre-schoolers.
Each session includes singing, story reading and guided craft activities to help develop creative expression and fine motor skills in a fun, inclusive and encouraging environment.
Read also: 3X3 basketball tournament postponed
Katy Mitchell, Visual Arts Coordinator of Ararat Gallery TAMA, said Mini Makers Art Club wass often a child or families first interaction with the Gallery.
"It can be a formative experience for young ones," she said.
"Each month, the Gallery offers pre-schoolers the opportunity to explore their creativity in a thriving, and inclusive environment in the heart of Ararat."
Kylee Whiting, who hosts the Mini Makers Art Club sessions, was thrilled to welcome some familiar and new faces at the first session for the year.
"The craft sessions are a whole lot of fun, educational and entertaining for the children," she said.
"This month, we focused on getting into the theme of 'sea creatures' - it was a very special session as the kids engaged with creating sea creatures by using a range of different materials and techniques.
"We encourage all our budding little artists to join us once a month - it's a lot of fun and when they finish, they'll have created something special to take home and proudly share with their family."
Mini Makers is held on the first Tuesday of the month at 11.00am, the next one being Tuesday, March 7.
The session is free and includes all materials. There is no need to book, and new families are warmly welcomed.
For any enquiries, please call Ararat Gallery TAMA on 03 5355 0220 or visit http://www.araratgallerytama.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.