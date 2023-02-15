The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Update: Delaneys Gap Rd grass fire under control as firies respond

By Vera Demertzis, Gabrielle Hodson
Updated February 16 2023 - 11:36am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A grass fire has broken out at Delaneys Gap Road, Bulgana.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.