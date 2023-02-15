Update: Delaneys Gap Rd grass fire under control as firies respond

A grass fire has broken out at Delaneys Gap Road, Bulgana.
The fire began at approximately 12:46 pm, February 15, 2023.
Turbines at the Bulgana windfarm were shut off as water-bombing helicopters arrived to put out the blaze.
The bulk of the fire was at the base of a ridge below the turbines, but flames came close to two of the towers.
A CFA spokesperson said more than 16 CFA units attended the scene.
"Aerial firefighting appliances supported ground crews," they said.
"The incident was under control at around 2pm.
"The fire grew to around 60 hectares and has been contained."
Ararat police attended to help with traffic control and make reports - and said they were impressed with the CFA response to the fire.
A 65 year old firefighter is also believed to have been struck by a vehicle near the fire. Paramedics said he was bruised and was treated for back pain.
