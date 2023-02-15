Delaneys Gap Rd grass fire under control as firies respond

A grass fire has broken out at Delaneys Gap Road, Bulgana.
The fire began at approximately 12:46 pm, February 15, 2023.
A CFA spokesperson said more than 16 CFA units attended the scene.
"Aerial firefighting appliances supported ground crews," they said.
"The incident was under control at around 2pm.
"The fire grew to around 60 hectares and has been contained."
Motorists are reminded to keep the roads clear so emergency services can respond.
Smoke will be visible from nearby communities and roads.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
