The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Delaneys Gap Rd grass fire under control as firies respond

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated February 15 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A grass fire has broken out at Delaneys Gap Road, Bulgana.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.