Stawell Bowling Club defeated Ararat Bowling Club on Saturday to clinch second place and a double chance going into the upcoming Grampians Division 1 Pennants finals series.
Away from home, Stawell won 10 points to two (80-68).
Stawell were victorious in a high-scoring first rink with Ivan Mc Donald, Amy Hodgetts, Robert Maconachie and skipper Andrew Sharp running out 30 to 20 winners against Ararat's Garry Eason, Ryan Nellthorp, Mick Dowd and skipper Mike McGuire.
In rink two, Ararat's David Bohner, Kerrin Gellie, Peter Paterson and skipper Richard Fisher edged Stawell's Robert Nicholson, Angela Hodgetts, Peter Pianta and skipper Andrew Cray to claim a tight 24-21 win.
Stawell clinched the double chance in the final rink. Louis Martin, Keith Brilliant, Ellen Werry and skipper Adrian Troeth came out on top 24-29 against Ararat's Ross McGregor, Stephen Walker, Bob Howland and skipper Brendan Kaczynski.
Ararat VRI Bowls Club clinched third place on the ladder with a 12-0 (83-55) win against Lake Bolac and District Bowling Club.
Lake Bolac's team of Nicholas Bulger, Craig Dunford, Brent Bulgar and skipper Shane Briggs narrowly won the rink 23 shots to 22 over Ararat VRI's Raymond McLeod, Joan Curnow, Raynor Andrew Fisher and skipper Ian Park.
The second rink was another tight contest, Ararat VRI's Darren Gemmola. Paul Bulger, James Bulger and skipper Brian Leehane coming away with a 22-21 shot win against Ken Phillips, Michael Jennings, Murray Knight and skipper Malcolm Curnow.
Ararat VRI clinched the victory in the final rink with Graeme Bates, Murray Jensen, Richard Schwab and skipper John Huxtable running out convincing 38-12 winners against Roger John Flanner, Rodney Ford, John McInnes and skipper Matthew Breen.
Aradale Bowls Club sealed fourth place and a spot in the finals with a 10 to two (84-56) win over fifth placed Stawell Golf Bowling Club.
The home side got off to an ideal start, with a 31-15 win in the first rink with Trevor Cleary, Brian Richards, Mark Griffits and skipper Daniel Mahoney prevailing over Colin Hall, Brian Malcolm, Ashley Howard and skipper David Kaczynski.
Stawell Golf Bowling Club got one back in rink two, with Les Montgomery, Raymond Scobie, John Griffiths and skipper Peter Walker defeating Luke Walker, Tony Campbell, Gary Sherwell and skipper Brett Sladdin 23-15.
Aradale bounced back in the third rink with a convincing win.
MIchael Dowling, Daniel Foster, Peter Oehm and skipper Gary Jamieson defeated Peter Cross, Terry Ellis, Graham Pearson and skipper Andrew Reading 38-18.
Chalambar Golf Bowls Club won on forfeit over Landsborough and District Bowling Club, and finished the season as minor premiers.
Grampians Division 1 Pennants finals start on Saturday, February 18.
