The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Grampians Saturday Pennant came down to the last round.

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated February 15 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 8:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The regular season of Grampians Saturday Pennant Division one is now complete. File picture.

Stawell Bowling Club defeated Ararat Bowling Club on Saturday to clinch second place and a double chance going into the upcoming Grampians Division 1 Pennants finals series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.