Cloud Vs. Data Centre: What's the right choice for your business?

Selecting data management solutions is more often than not, conducted on a case-by-case basis, and your company's own server configurations may be subject to change over time. Picture Shutterstock.

With more modern enterprises relying on digital assets to manage their operations, maintaining the performance and security of a company network and data is naturally becoming a growing priority for business owners. Data management is now a substantial expense for larger corporations, but it's truly a necessity for those looking to thrive in the digital age.

There is, however, a lot to consider when it comes to selecting the ideal data management solution for any company. For starters, do you go with a Melbourne data centre for local access, or do you utilise the streamlined model that is cloud data management?



Truth be told, the different types of data centres available are all accompanied by their own pros and cons, and it's up to modern business owners to weigh up these factors when selecting the ideal data management solution for their organisation.

This article will outline the four main types of data centres below with insights into which industries may be more likely to utilise each model.

On-site data centres

As you can imagine, on-site data centres refer to servers that are maintained on a company's premises and handled as an internal asset. For this reason, on-site data centres are also often referred to as 'enterprise data centres' as they're directly connected to and managed by the enterprise that uses those networking assets.

On-site data centres can vary in size, dependent on the needs of the business maintaining those assets. For example, a small business' data management needs might not be bigger than an external hard-drive or two, or perhaps even a singular server or switch.



For larger enterprises who require data management solutions for facilitating the sending and receiving of thousands of emails and files daily, as well as operating resource management software, customer-facing applications, virtual desktops, and even data analytics tools linked to expansive company databases, a larger on-site data centre managed by dedicated networking staff is likely to be highly necessary.

The primary advantage to utilising an on-site data centre is that your business can maintain total control over the configuration and management of your servers. There is one prominent disadvantage here as well, however, namely that data centres can be quite costly to run. Not only do servers require a lot of energy to run, but they also require intense temperature control.



As servers run 24/7, they can be prone to overheating, which can in turn result in servers crashing. Because servers require an exorbitant amount of energy to run, it can often be more cost-effective for companies to outsource their data management services as they expand.

Off-site data centres

Off-site data centres (also often referred to as 'managed data centres') are effectively any data management solutions that are kept outside of a company's premises. This means that cloud data centres also actually fall under the category of off-site data centres. For the purposes of this article, however, we'll be using the term 'off-site data centres' to refer to data service providers that are locally based rather than offshore or international cloud data centres.

As off-site data centres are usually managed by a third-party service provider, companies that utilise these services typically only need to pay a fee for the service rather than footing the full operational costs required to run that server. In other words, you can maintain a contract with your managed service provider, just as your home electricity is managed by your energy provider of choice.

Thanks to this model, companies can enjoy dedicated data management services for a fraction of their running costs. Data service providers are also able to make a profit by taking on a number of local clients. Simply put, the model of managed data services is what makes networking such an appealing industry for IT specialists today.

Colocation data centres

Colocation data centres provide business owners with many of the advantages that come with both enterprise and managed services. For starters, scalability is rarely an issue with colocation data centres, as your business is able to use the resources of your outsourced data centre.



This means that as your business grows, you won't have to worry about funding the growth of your on-site data centre by investing in additional office spaces or the energy required to keep servers cool and fully operational.



You can just use the space, power, and temperature control provided by your off-site data centre and simply provide the necessary servers, storage, cabling, and other hardware or security measures required to keep your data secure and accessible. This unique model is precisely the reason why many financial institutions like independent brokerage firms use colocation data centres.



The autonomy and customisability that this model provides coupled with its lower costs (thanks to cutting out energy expenditure and other overhead costs), makes colocation data centres a great middle ground for companies who want to retain control over a larger amount of data without having to pay an arm and a leg for that luxury.

Cloud data centres

It's important to note that there are different types of cloud data centres, including public and private clouds, as well as community clouds. Community clouds are typically used for industries who thrive on knowledge sharing, like academia and scientific research, media and communications, and the healthcare industry.



For financial institutions like big banks, however, the cloud can be risky due to the lack of control and risk mitigation, as well as the fact that cloud service providers usually work off plans or contracts, meaning that your cloud data centre can actually be difficult to customise without accruing extra costs.

Another downside of cloud data centres is simply that there are no real guarantees of continued service if the cloud experiences any connectivity problems. This can be greatly detrimental for companies who run their own software, like mobile or computer applications.



If your cloud server goes down, then your customers and staff may not be able to use your applications, which can then lead to some negative customer enquiries.

For this reason, it's common for small to medium-sized businesses - as well as the industries most likely to use the community cloud - to utilise the power of the cloud for managing their business' data needs.



As you can see, selecting the ideal data management solution for your business isn't just a binary equation. Between the cloud, enterprise, and managed off-site data centres, there are many other choices to be made, so it's in the best interests of modern business owners to do a little independent research in order to identify which of the many models we've outlined above will best suit your business.

Keep in mind too, that selecting data management solutions is more often than not, conducted on a case-by-case basis, and your company's own server configurations may be subject to change over time.

