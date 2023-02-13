Stuck on Valentines Day gifts? Check out our Ararat gift buying guide

"It's written on the wind, it's everywhere I go..."
Whether you like it or not, Valentine's Day is around the corner and love is in the air.
If you've left it a little late or you're still looking for something special for that someone special, you can breath a sigh of relief because the Ararat Advertiser has got you covered for your last minute gift giving needs.
There are a few fail-safe options that you can't go wrong with:
Ararat Newsagency
If you're looking for one shop to do your shopping, Ararat Newsagency is it. You can pick up a Valentine's Day card, and a box of hand crafted chocolates from Ministry of Chocolate.
Zest Living
Are you looking for something other than flowers and chocolates? Why not stop into Zest Living and pick up something different. From hampers, to candles, lotions and more you will find a great range of giftware.
Three Blooms
You can't go wrong with flowers from Three Blooms. A perfect gift that will brighten the home and put a smile on your special someone's face.
Ararat Cinemas
Thinking of a date night for Valentines day? Why not head to the movies. For something on theme on Valentines Day, why not watch What's Love Got To Do With It or get heats racing with Magic Mike's Last Dance. If romance isn't your genre, A Man Called Otto, Knock at the Cabin and Banshees of Inisherin are all playing. So grab some popcorn and settle in for a date night.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
