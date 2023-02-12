Lakers overrun Redbacks to claim CBL South-West title

Mt Gambier Lakers blew the Ararat Redbacks away in the final quarter to be crowned CBL South-West champions at Warrnambool Stadium on Saturday night.
The Redback had trailed by just two points at the final break, but went down 91-77 after a 31-19 fourth quarter effort by the Lakers.
Mt Gambier had just too many avenues to goal in the final wash-up with Kyle Tipene leading the Lakers scoring with 22, Kane de Wit 19, Shaun Lock 17 and Simon Berkefeld 15.
Redbacks skipper Zac Dunmore continued the form which saw him being named the CBL South-West MVP on the weekend.
Dunmore made a game high 23 points, Ethan Fiegert 14 and Josh Fiegert 13, but after going shot for shot the first three-quarters the Lakers lifted their intensity and claimed the silverware.
The Redbacks opened best with a 26-23 first quarter, at half-timer the score was all square at 40 each and Mt Gambier won the third quarter 20-18.
In addition to the MVP award, Dunmore was the competition's leading scorer on 479 points and a member of the All Star 5.
The CBL South-West women's championship was won Millicent Magic who defeated Mt Gambier 64-45 in Saturday's grand final.
The CBL South West Women's MVP was won by Portland's Tanielle Knight.
