Lakers overrun Redbacks to claim CBL South-West title

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
February 12 2023 - 3:00pm
The Ararat Redbacks, CBL South-West MVP Zac Dunmore battled hard but were overrun by Mt Gambier Lakers in the final term.

Mt Gambier Lakers blew the Ararat Redbacks away in the final quarter to be crowned CBL South-West champions at Warrnambool Stadium on Saturday night.

