Great Western Netball's senior squads are ready for redemption this year after a difficult 2022 season which saw multiple key players sidelined with injury.
While neither the Lion's senior A, B or C grades were able to grab a finals berth in last year's Mininera District competition, new coach Amy Hurley said things will be different this year.
Mrs Hurley took on the role of A-grade and B-grade coach in 2023 after spending eight years coaching Great Western's junior squads.
Despite some players moving away during the off-season, Mrs Hurley said the club has since recruited key players, as well as having retained club guns like 2022 best and fairest runner-up Jordyn Leggett.
"We've recruited some shooters and defenders, and some height, which is what we were after," the A and B-grade coach said.
"We'll just take each week as it comes and what we need to work on we'll address it there and then. We're trying to get as many girls on the court on a Tuesday and Thursday night as we can."
Mrs Hurley also said she had organised with C-grade coach and 2022 best and fairest winner Dana Humphreys to have all three seniors squads training together.
"Dana and I are looking at training all senior sides together as much as we can and having a real focus on inclusion and team morale, and looking at making the top five for all three sides," she explained.
Mrs Hurley also said the netball club meant a lot to the Great Western community.
"Any sporting club is really important in the community. We are a very family-oriented club as well which is good," Mrs Hurley said.
"It all adds atmosphere to the club if we are fielding teams and playing well. It's a lovely club to be at."
With seniors training already underway, the attention has now turned to recruiting for the juniors squads, particularly the under-15s and under-17s.
Mrs Hurley encouraged any budding junior netballers who are interested in competitng to come along to training on either Tuesday or Thursday nights at Great Western Recreation Reserve.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
