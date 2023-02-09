A large grass and scrub fire is currently burning in Armstrong between Ararat and Great Western, with multiple CFA and Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMVic) crews called to contain the blaze.
Several crews, including 30 fire trucks and 100 firefighters, were called to the grass and scrub fire on the Western Highway around 1:30pm.
Ground crews are currently being supported by waterbombing aircraft and other heavy equipment, as well as a water tanker provided by the Ararat Rural City Council.
While an emergency warning had initially been issued to surrounding communities, it has since be downgraded to an Advice Message, with residents urged to continue accessing information and monitoring conditions.
While no losses have yet been reported, firefighters are still battling to bring the blaze under control, with crews expected to be working well into the night.
CFA declared the scene was under control at 5:26pm on Thursday evening, 9 February, with crews working into the night to further subdue the fire.
While no property losses were recorded, the damage to the land was extensive, with the CFA estimating roughly 17 hectares of land was affected.
The cause of the flame has not yet been determined, and crews will continue to monitor the scene for any potential flare ups over the next few days.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.