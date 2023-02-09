The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat residents can provide feedback on Council's planned Child Safety Policy update

By The Ararat Advertiser
Updated February 9 2023 - 8:31pm, first published 5:00pm
Dr Tim Harrison (left) says Ararat Rural City Council is committed to the safety and wellbeing of all children. File picture.

Ararat Rural City Council has announced residents can soon have their say on plans to revise the Child Safety Policy, to better protect children and young people from abuse.

