Ararat Rural City Council has announced residents can soon have their say on plans to revise the Child Safety Policy, to better protect children and young people from abuse.
Council adopted a Child Safe Policy in August 2020, which was in line with national standards reflecting the National Principals for a Child Safe Organisation.
Its latest proposed Draft Child Safe Policy aligns with the new Victorian Child Wellbeing and Safety Legislation, bringing eleven new standards to replace the existing seven.
The new standards include involving families and communities in organisations' efforts to keep young people safe, improved focus on safety for Aboriginal children and young people, and managing the risk of child abuse in online environments.
Council CEO Dr Tim Harrison said Council was committed to protecting children and providing an inclusive environment for young people to feel safe when participating in Council activities, services, and programs.
"Ararat Rural City Council is a child-safe organisation and committed to the safety and wellbeing of all children and young people," Dr Harrison said in a statement.
"Council has zero tolerance towards abuse and neglect of children and young people. Our communities should feel confident knowing Council staff who work with children provide safe environments in which their rights, needs, and interests are met. This led us to adopt a Child Safe Policy in August 2020.
"Since then, four additional standards have been released by the Victorian Government, bringing the total to eleven standards and principles which Council is looking to implement," he continued.
"We would like to hear from a diverse range of voices in the community, including parents, carers, early years experts or anyone who wants to contribute to improving the safety of young people and children through the Engage Ararat platform."
Residents can now review the draft Child Safety policy via the Engage Ararat website, with submissions to close at 5pm on Wednesday, 22 February.
The Child Safety Policy will be presented at the 28 February Council Meeting, following a review of all submissions.
