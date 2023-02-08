February 11
Pyrenees Hideout Festival
The inaugural Pyrenees Hideout Festival will take place at the Goldfields Recreation Reserve in Beaufort on Saturday, February 11, and will be headlined by Aussie music stalwarts Daryl Braithwaite and Kasey Chambers. The event will also be used to address rural and remote mental health, with local community groups encouraged to fundraise through ticket sales. Shuttle buses to the festival will also be available on the day from Avoca, Maryborough and Ballarat. Tickets are available via Humanitix.
February 14
Self-care and Wellbeing
Psychotherapist Jacqueline Furey will be hosting a workshop designed to help those dealing with the challenges of working in healthcare. Participants will focus on adopting strategies of self-care to improve positive thoughts and relay such positive energy into their everyday work. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.
February 15
Introduction to Sustainable Winegrowing Workshop
There's no denying that sustainability practices are a popular topic these days, and the winegrowing industry is certainly at the forefront of these discussions. Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI) will be conducting a sustainability workshop for winegrowing at Alexandra Oval Community Centre on Wednesday, February 15 from 8:45am to showcase the tools, resources and strategies growers can use to begin adopting sustainable winegrowing practices. Registrations for the event can be made via the AWRI website.
March 4
Liz Williamson, Weaving Eucalypts Project
A new collaborative project by Australian weaver Liz Williamson exploring local colour, cultural connections, and shared weaving traditions will open at Ararat Gallery TAMA on Saturday, 4 January. The project features 100 panels woven by Williamson, with fabric dyed by 60 collaborators with over 50 eucalypts species identified and sourced from over 50 locations. Residents can enjoy the exhibit up until its final day on Sunday, 18 June 2023.
March 10
Diesel brings the blues to Ararat
Aussie rock legend Mark Lizotte, aka 'Diesel' will bring his signature croon and guitar skills to Ararat with two intimate sets of solo blues material. The 'Greatest Hits Alone with Blues Tour' will arrive at Ararat Town Hall on Friday, 10 March, where Diesel will perform a mix of classic hits and new material from his latest album Alone with Blues. More information on tickets can be found at the Ararat Town Hall website.
Pitch Music & Arts Festival
The sixth edition of the annual Pitch Music & Arts Festival will take place in Moyston from Friday, 10 March to Tuesday, 14 March. Music lovers, party-goers and ravers alike will flock to the foothills of the Grampians to see the very best in local and international electronic music acts, including Four Tet, Helena Hauff, Nightmares on Wax and many more. Tickets are available via Humanitix.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
