The inaugural Pyrenees Hideout Festival will take place at the Goldfields Recreation Reserve in Beaufort on Saturday, February 11, and will be headlined by Aussie music stalwarts Daryl Braithwaite and Kasey Chambers. The event will also be used to address rural and remote mental health, with local community groups encouraged to fundraise through ticket sales. Shuttle buses to the festival will also be available on the day from Avoca, Maryborough and Ballarat. Tickets are available via Humanitix.