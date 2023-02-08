Ararat Fire Brigade was one of several CFA crews called out to extinguish a large grassfire in Buangor on Monday night, 6 January.
Fifteen CFA tankers arrived on the scene at 6pm and immediately began working on the large fire which had engulfed roughly 2.5 square-kilometres of grass and scrub by that point.
The fire was contained relatively quickly thanks to the tireless efforts of the roughly 50 firefighters who attended the scene.
Despite the cause of the blaze still being unknown, Ararat Fire Brigade captain Daniel Ramsdell still congratulated the crews on their efforts in containing the burn.
"We stopped the spread fairly quickly, which was excellent work by everyone involved," Mr Ramsdell told The Ararat Advertiser.
"There were obviously constraints with brigades being far away, but that's standard everywhere. Great job by all brigades and appreciated by all."
The incident marks a recent uptick in the occurrence of fires following an end to La Nina conditions, which was forecasted by the Bureau of Meteorology in October 2022.
It also comes after a Crowlands blaze in early January, in which five CFA crews were called out to extinguish a grassfire which had spread in the middle of a 33 degree afternoon.
Mr Ramsdell said he had noticed fires becoming more commonplace in recent weeks and expected such incidents to continue in coming months.
"It's happening a lot around the state, now that it's all dried up and there's a lot of fuel out there," he said.
"People have just got to be very careful and mindful of what they're doing and where they're doing it. We're still in the Fire Danger Period."
CFA District 16 acting assistant chief fire officer Wayne Rigg recently told The Ararat Advertiser that residents were encouraged to be mindful of their surroundings and to ensure their properties were cleared of any potential fire hazards.
"Now is the time, regardless of the weather, to start cleaning up," Mr Rigg said.
"Slash the grass, rake the leaves, pick up the sticks and particularly on the back of the wind events we've been having, remember there is a lot more fuel on the ground that needs to be cleaned up."
More information on restrictions during the current Fire Danger Period can be accessed via the official CFA website.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
