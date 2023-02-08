The Ararat Advertiser
Several CFA brigades were called out to a large grassfire in Buangor on Monday night

Vincent Dwyer
Vincent Dwyer
Updated February 8 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 3:00pm
CFA estimates the Buangor blaze burned through at least 2.5 square kilometres of grass and scrub. Picture by Ararat Fire Brigade.

Ararat Fire Brigade was one of several CFA crews called out to extinguish a large grassfire in Buangor on Monday night, 6 January.

