The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat Rural City Council has agreed to provide funding for a local feature film production

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated February 8 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VAM Paddock Productions' 'Just a Farmer' will focus on the challenges faced by farmers in rural and regional areas. Picture by Leila McDougall.

Ararat Rural City Council has agreed to help fund a local feature film production which will focus on the lives of farmers in rural and regional Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.