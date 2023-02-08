Ararat Rural City Council has agreed to help fund a local feature film production which will focus on the lives of farmers in rural and regional Australia.
The decision was carried at the ordinary Council meeting last Tuesday, 31 January, where councillors unanimously agreed to contribute $15,000 to VAM Paddock Productions for their upcoming shoot.
The funding will go towards providing accomodation for cast and crew during filming, which will take place between March and April 2023.
The feature film is titled "Just a Farmer" and will focus on the challenges facing those living in rural and regional areas.
The film's producer, Leila McDougall said the titled was inspired by some people not believing their jobs to be of particular importance, especially farmers.
"They're not "Just" anything. They have the most important job in the world and without them we don't have food," Mrs McDougall said.
"It's about that whole downplaying of your job, or not feeling it's an important job. Nurses, teachers and others in the public sector also do it, but you should be proud of what you do."
Principal photography will take place in Tatyoon, where Mrs McDougall and her family own a farm. She said she wanted "Just a Farmer" to be filmed on location to add to the film's authenticity.
"Everything is real, everything is as close to real life as it could possibly be," she explained.
READ MORE
"It's not like other films made about farming or rural Australia in that they're not truthful or don't depict the people in the authentic tones that they should."
Ararat mayor Jo Armstrong said the film's production will help stimulate the local economy, as well as address issues which continue to be faced by regional Australians.
"We've got some pressing well-being issues in rural communities, and this is a very creative way for that to be addressed, with a very local flavour," Cr Armstrong told The Ararat Advertiser.
"We're quite excited that we've got an opportunity to support a local creative enterprise and build that strength of community connection in this way."
Cr Armstrong also said 'Just a Farmer' could help attract similar productions to the region in the near-future.
"Our economic development team is always working on angles that can attract further interest and certainly highlight our picturesque landmarks," she explained.
"We're very well-located and we look forward to building that opportunity into the future."
'Just a Farmer' marks VAM Paddock Production's first full-length feature film, with Council estimating approximately $200,000 could be injected into the local economy as a result.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.