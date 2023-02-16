If you're looking for the ultimate family home that has been beautifully renovated, and you love entertaining, then look no further. This home features four bedrooms with built-in robes including main bedroom with high ceilings, ensuite, freestanding bath, double vanity and walk-in shower. A chef kitchen with stone benchtops, dishwasher and gas cooktop, blends in with the open-plan living and dining area. Timber bi-fold doors open out to the rear alfresco, while there is a second enclosed alfresco featuring a wood-fired pizza oven. The home has gas ducted heating, evaporative cooling, wood heater and reverse cycle heating and cooling. Timber decking, water tank, large shed with power, toilet and mezzanine are included.