Non-profit organisation Eureka Mums is calling on Ararat residents to donate preloved children's goods to help support the growing number of babies and children in need.
Ararat Rural City Council will be supporting the organisation by holding a pop up donation drop off point at Alexandra Oval Community Centre on Friday, 10 February from 9am to 4pm.
Organisers are encouraging residents to dig deep and donate items such as prams, cots, car seats, clothing, and books.
Eureka Mums said in a statement that goods must be in excellent, clean condition, given as anyone who receives a Eureka Mums package should feel like they have received a gift that has been prepared with care and thoughtfulness.
After drop off, donations will be cleaned, laundered, safety checked and transformed by a team of volunteers, allowing the organisation to upcycle and rehome quality items to families who need them most.
Eureka Mums rehomes essential nursery items for babies and children via a large network of Maternal and Child Health Nurses and social workers, with the organisation helping 48 Ararat families just last year.
Eureka Mums also recently connected with local kindergartens to ensure there are opportunities for families with kids aged up to six years old to access support if required.
Ararat Maternal and Child Health has been particularly pivotal in distributing essential goods to local families in need.
"We hold the relationship we have with Eureka Mums in very high regard," Ararat Maternal Child Health nurses Therese Arnott and Brook Jess said in a statement.
"The service they provide in giving families safe equipment such as prams, cots, clothing and footwear, safety equipment and toiletries gives families in need dignity, freedom and independence.
"Providing these goods can be life-changing for some families. Living in a rural town with a lack of public transport can bring its own set of challenges but when Eureka Mums provides safe prams it allows families the freedom of leaving the house."
No bookings are required for donations, and a Eureka Mums team member will be there to greet anyone making a donation.
