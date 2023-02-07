The Ararat Advertiser
Non-profit Eureka Mums will hold a donation drop off at Alexandra Oval Community Centre

By Ararat Advertiser
February 7 2023 - 7:00pm
Eureka Mums team members will be receiving donations at the Alexandra Oval Community Centre drop off point. Picture contributed.

Non-profit organisation Eureka Mums is calling on Ararat residents to donate preloved children's goods to help support the growing number of babies and children in need.

