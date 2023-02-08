Burger backs Redbacks' speed and scoring options to beat Lakers in grand final

Aararat Redbacks coach Rhys Burger is backing his team's proven attacking game and disciplined defence to prevail against Mt Gambier Lakers in Saturday's nights CBL South West Men's grand final.
The Redbacks booked their place in the decider, to be held at the Warranmbool Basketball Stadium, with a dominant first three quarters to run out 103-86 winners at home against Millicent Magic.
The Lakers defeated Horsham Hornets 97-70, busting the game open in the second quarter.
At the Ararat Fitness and Leisure Cente, Zac Dunmore led the Redbacks scoring with 26 points before being fouled out. Ethan Fiegert chimed in with 24 points, Joshua Fiegert 17 and Fletcher Burger 12.
The Redbacks got off to a strong start to lead 32-11 and then controlled the match.
"We wanted to start strong and really push the lead out early which we were able to do. Once we got the lead we sort of cruised at the end," Burger said.
Little separates the two teams going into the grand final. The Redbacks, who finished on top of the table, and Lakers, who were second, both had 13 win and three loss records.
Ararat won 110-84 at home in round 10 and Mt Gambier won 91-87 in round seven.
"We finished on the same record and with pretty much the same points for and against. It was very close all through the year," Burger said.
"It will be a tough match up."
Burger said they would have plans to deal with key opposition players, but would back their own game to win out.
"We always have plans for certain players in any team we play, but from our point of view we try and play our game the same every week," he said.
"As long as we keep an eye on dangerous players. I think that approach keeps us in good stead."
The two biggest dangers will be Kane de Wit who finished with a game high 23 points against Horsham and Simon Berkefeld who put up 13.
While everyone will have a role to counter them, expect Fletcher Burger, DJ Woods and Blake Thomas to play key roles in keeping them quiet.
"We don't have any problem scoring, but we really hang our hat on our defence,
"If our defence is good and we can limit their scoring then it usually goes in our favour.
"Our main guys, Zach (Dunmore) is obvious a really good scorer. Ethan and Josh Fiegert can pile it on as well.
"But guys like Fletcher Burger, DJ Woods and Blake Thomas are our defensive players and if they hold it down the other guys don't need to score as much.
"We try and push the pace as much as we can. We have a lot of young kids so we push the pace, but we know when to be composed. We need to know when to force the action and when to hold it back and set up to get ready for it.
"I'm confident we have the game to win."
Tip off in the men's grand final is at 8pm at Warrnambool Stadium.
The CBL South West Women's grand final will between Millicent Magic and the Mt Gambier Lakers.
The Magic were too strong for Portland Coasters running out 65-44 winners.
However, it was a thriller between the Lakers and Warrnambool Mermaids with Mt Gambier holding sway 48-46.
The women's grand final is also at Warrnambool next Saturday. Tip off is at 5.15pm.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.