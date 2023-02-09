Position, style and value are all included in this charming property package. Features in the home include soaring ceilings, ornate plaster work, leadlight windows and a 10-metre long hallway with unique rendered-wall finish. The home's kitchen has been completely renovated with highlights such as Caesarstone benchtops and a large butler's pantry. An outstanding home with many more features to be discovered. It's on a large corner allotment with established gardens, a powered garage, and potential future subdivision (STCA).

