Tatyoon Football Club's senior squad is ready to avenge its grand final heartbreak last year and take the next step in 2023, says Hawks coach Zach Tunbridge.
Tatyoon were easily dispatched by Ararat Eagles in the 2022 grand final, after finishing their excellent home and away season second on the ladder with 15 wins and one loss.
With the grand final heartbreak firmly in their rearview mirror, Mr Tunbridge said his players were now ready for redemption.
"I think most teams would be more motivated after a pretty tough grand final loss," he said.
"We've managed to keep our list together which is good, and everyone's definitely been excited to get back into it."
This 2023 season marks Mr Tunbridge's second year as the Tatyoon seniors coach, prior to which he coached at Royal Park Football Club in Maryborough.
He said he loved the club and the support he gets from the club itself and the community, a sentiment which seems to be shared by his players during the off-season.
"We haven't really had any outs. We've been lucky in that aspect," he said. "We've picked up a couple of players to fill spots that we thought we may have lacked last year."
Mr Tunbridge noted defender Sam Cronin and his brother, Tyler, as two players to look out for in 2023, with the former expected to take on a larger leadership role in the coming season.
"Last year I thought he was one of our more important players down back. He carried an injury into that grand final and I noticed we really missed his aerial work," he said
"I'm excited to see where he goes this year in that leadership role and being fit and healthy again.
"His brother, Tyler, couldn't commit full time last year because of work. But this year his work commitments have changed, so it's allowed him to commit full time to the football team," he continued.
"He plays a forward role for us and he's really important to us when he's in the team."
With a full team and plenty of optimism, Mr Tunbridge still acknowledges 2023 won't be any stroll in the park, and that the Hawks will have to put their best foot forward to keep up with the reigning premiers in Ararat Eagles.
"Going into that grand final, we probably weren't as prepared mentally as Ararat were. There's going to be a lot of mental preparation going into games now," he said.
"They'll be looking to go back-to-back again, so it's not going to be a matter of putting in the work and it just automatically happening. It's still going to be quite difficult."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
