Great Western seniors football coach Will Bell is confident his side can take the next step and bounce back from a horror 2022 season.
Mr Bell recently returned to the club's top job after coaching the Lions to a premiership in the 2021 season, before departing the following year to spend time building his house.
The 2022 Mininera and District Football League season proved to be a disaster for Great Western, who finished third-last with only three wins, something Mr Bell described as a "dour moment" for the football club.
Mr Bell, who coached the Lions for five seasons prior to his recent sabbatical, told The Ararat Advertiser he was now feeling "really positive" about the coming season.
"We look forward to what this year brings," he said. "We've recruited quite well. We got a few faces back to the footy club and some new faces too. Hopefully we can be competitive again in 2023."
Great Western's lowest point in the 2022 season arguably came in the final home and away round, where the Lions were embarrassed by Lismore Derrinallum by 236 points.
Despite having a different coach at the time, Mr Bell believed the Lions' lack of success in 2022 wasn't due to the coaching appointment, but rather an adjustment period which followed his departure and which saw several players take a similar course of action.
"When I was there it was a five year relationship with a group of people, and that's a lot of time together," he explained.
"When something's starting again, people sometimes look for a new opportunity and want to see what it's like at another footy club or under another coach.
"I don't think it had anything to do with the new coaching appointment. The club was in a great position, but unfortunately it didn't work out for the club."
With the horror season behind them, Mr Bell said his players, which included a dozen new recruits, had trained hard all pre-season and were ready to start competing again.
Despite needing to rebound in the 2023 season, the Lions coach said he also wanted the Great Western community to see its beloved team prospering.
"Our community thrives on the local football club. That's where everyone gathers on a weekend, to be able to catch up with each other," Mr Bell said.
"It's a nice club, a great community, and everyone enjoys spending time with each other. You really feel like you belong when you come to the Great Western community."
With round one of the 2023 season set to kick off on Saturday, 15 April, Mr Bell admitted he wasn't looking too far ahead and was ready to assess things one week at a time.
"Hopefully we can put ourselves at the top end of the ladder and be able to compete against some of the better sides," he said.
"I've got no doubt that if the group can maximise their talent and get the best out of themselves."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
