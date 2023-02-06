Round 11 of the Grampians Cricket Association's (GCA) A-grade got off to a one-sided start as Swifts/Great Western decimated Rhymney/Moyston last Saturday, February 4.
The Great Western Recreation Reserve played host to a massive opening innings by Swifts/Great Western, which saw opening batsmen Sam L Cocks score an earth-shattering 161 runs.
It was a dominant display by the attacking batsmen, which included 25 boundaries, before he was caught out by Rhymney/Moyston's Daniel Walker.
While never reaching the sky-high standards set by Cocks, fellow Swifts/Great Western batsmen Jack Cann and Rick Peters held their own with solid batting performances, finishing on 25 and 30 runs respectively.
Despite Walker helping his team to a solid start with 32 runs in the second innings, Rhymney/Moyston were unable to keep the momentum in their favour, nor catch up with the home team's 264 run score.
Ferocious attacking from the likes of Matt J Heffer and Jayden McCartney didn't help either, with the pair claiming three and two wickets respectively.
While Swifts/Great Western's dominance was undeniable, the visitors still showed glimmers of hope, particularly with bowler David Cosgriff, who finished the day with a game-high five wickets.
It was another one-sided affair over at Stawell's North Park on Saturday, where Chalambar fell victim to a ruthless bowling performance by Pomonal, which saw them drop the game by seven wickets.
Chalambar were no match for their opponents, who bowled them all out for 94 runs, with Pomonal's Clayton Mackley claiming three wickets, while every other bowling claimed one wicket of their own.
Mackley also proved devastating at the crease, where he scored 36 runs not out in the second innings.
Fellow opener Tyler Cronin was also pivotal to his team's success, scoring 35 runs, while teammate Shaun E Campbell finished with an impressive 30 not out to help his team snatch an early victory after just 15 overs.
The competition remained heated in the GCA's B-grade last Saturday, where Halls Gaps2 defeated Rhymney/Moyston2 at Moyston Recreation Reserve.
The home team was determined in the first innings, as opening batsmen Wayne Gason slugged 40 runs, including six boundaries, to help his team to a solid start.
The momentum would be short-lived though, as one-by-one Rhymney/Moyston2's batters fell to their opponents' bowling attack, which was led by Lachlan Smart and Tanner Zubricky, who finished with two wickets apiece.
The second innings proved devastating to Rhymney/Moyston2's chances, as Halls Gap2 opening batsmen Lachlan Smart slogged a massive 102 runs not out to help his team to victory after 25 overs.
Halls Gap firsts fared just as well as their seconds squad, defeating Swifts/Great Western2 by 122 runs at Halls Gap Recreation Reserve.
The home squad was able to leverage some early momentum, with Charles J McIntosh finish on 61 runs and Josh Leith finishing on 30, to help their team finishing on 187 runs in the opening innings.
The task seemed too much for their opponents, who were all bowled out at 65, after just 24 overs.
Halls Gap's Rikki McIntosh proved to be a menace, as the bowler finished with six wickets while teammate Clinton Slorach finished with two.
Round 12 of the GCA A-grade kicks of this Saturday, 11 February, with St Andrews taking on Pomonal at Alexandra Oval, while Swifts/Great Western takes on Chalambar at North Park in Stawell.
Meanwhile, Round 13 of the B-grade will see Rhymney/Moyston take on Swifts/Great Western2 at Moyston Recreation Reserve, while Halls Gap plays Halls Gap2 at Halls Gap Recreation Reserve.
Rhymney/Moyston will have a bye in the A-grade.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
