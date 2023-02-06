The Ararat Advertiser
Swifts/Great Western dominated an outclassed Rhymney/Moyston outfit by 182 runs

Vincent Dwyer
February 6 2023 - 3:30pm
Swifts/Great Western's Sam L Cocks was devastating at the crease with 161 runs. Picture by Ben Fraser.

Round 11 of the Grampians Cricket Association's (GCA) A-grade got off to a one-sided start as Swifts/Great Western decimated Rhymney/Moyston last Saturday, February 4.

