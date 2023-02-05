The Ararat Redbacks defeated Millicent Magic to book a place in next weekend's CBL South West Men's grand final against Mt Gambier Lakers.
The Redbacks dominated the first three-quarters to run out 103-86 winners at the Ararat Fitness and Leisure Centre on Saturday night.
Zac Dunmore led the Redbacks scoring with 26 points before being fouled out. Ethan Fiegert chimed in with 24 points, Joshua Fiegert 17 and Fletcher Burger 12.
Magic's Jack Haggett shot a game high 35 points before he was fouled out.
The Redbacks got off to a flier and didn't slow their scoring until the final quarter. They led 32-11 at the first break, 60-34 at half-time and 92-60 at the final break.
At Mt Gambier, the Lakers led at every change but created their match-winning lead in the second quarter with a dominant 31-12 scoreline to go into half-time up 58-34.
Kane de Wit had a game-high 23 points for the Lakers, who had six players scoring in double points. The all-round scoring power proved too much for Horsham whose scoring was led by Austin McKenzie with 15 points.
The men's grand final will be held at Warrnambool Stadium from 8pm on Saturday, February 11.
The CBL South West Women's grand final will between Millicent Magic and the Mt Gambier Lakers.
The Magic were too strong for Portland Coasters running out 65-44 winners.
However, it was a thriller between the Lakers and Warrnambool Mermaids with Mt Gambier holding sway 48-46.
The women's grand final is also at Warrnambool next Saturday. Tip off is at 5.15pm.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.