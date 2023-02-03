The Ararat Advertiser
Two Redbacks named in All-Star 5 shortlist | Face Millicent in Semi Final

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
February 3 2023 - 7:00pm
Two players form the Ararat Redbacks were unveiled as finalists for the CBL All-Star 5. Picture file

Players from the Ararat Redbacks were acknowledged as Basketball Victoria unveiled the finalists for the All-Star 5.

