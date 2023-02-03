Players from the Ararat Redbacks were acknowledged as Basketball Victoria unveiled the finalists for the All-Star 5.
Zac Dunmore has been the focal point for the Redbacks offence during the regular season.
Dunmore scored 479 points, 170 greater then the next best in the division at an average of 31.9 points per game.
Teammate Joshua Fiegert joined him in the top 10.
Fiegert's interior defence and three-point accuracy has been instrumental to the Redbacks top of the table finish.
Ararat's Semi Final opponents the Millicent Magic had two players shortlisted.
Jack Haggett averages a tick over 20 points per game.
Whilst Kade Bradley scored an even 300 points at an average of 18.7 points per game.
The nearby Horsham Hornets were well represented.
Austin Mckenzie has been at the forefront of the Hornets offense this season as their scoring leader throughout the regular season.
His 276 points came despite playing 11 of 16 matches, averaging 25 points per game.
Cody Bryan was the other Hornets men's player on the shortlist.
Bryan played all 16 regular season matches and totaled 204 points, an average of 12.7 points per game.
The Horsham Hornets women also had two players on the shortlist.
Caitlin Story is well-known for her effort of both ends of the floor, averaging 13.9 points per game while influencing many shots in the paint.
Emalie Iredell has made it two season's in a row as the South West conferences leading scorer.
In Iredell's 11 regular season matches she scored 224 points, an average of 20.3 points per game.
