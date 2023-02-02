The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat residents can now access free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests from one of six locations

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
February 2 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Free RATs will be available from six locations around the municipality. Picture file.

Ararat Rural City Council has announced residents can access free COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) at six separate locations around the municipality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.