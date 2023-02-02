Ararat Rural City Council has announced residents can access free COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) at six separate locations around the municipality.
The announcement was made on Wednesday, 1 February, with tests now available from Council Municipal Offices, Ararat Fitness Centre, Ararat Library, Ararat Visitor Information Centre, Willaura Outdoor Pool, and Lake Bolac Visitor Information centre.
The initiative is part of a state-wide rollout of free RATs by the Andrews Government following the closure of Victoria's remaining state-run PCR testing sites on 31 December, 2022.
The government announced in a statement that it planned to provide all local councils with free RATs up until June 2023.
Ararat Rural City Council CEO Dr Tim Harrison encouraged all residents to take advantage of the state government's rollout, with no eligibility criteria for collection.
"Throughout the pandemic, community members have always stepped up and done the right thing to keep our rural communities safe," Dr Harrison said in a statement.
READ MORE
"Everyone is eligible to collect free RATs at selected council facilities to ensure they can enjoy their summer safely with their loved ones.
"Taking a test if you have symptoms is a simple thing to do. Let's be vigilant, plan ahead, and do our part in keeping our community safe."
RATs are available in packs of five, with residents allowed to collect up to two packs for themselves, plus up to two packs for each household member.
People living with disability, or their carer can collect up to four packets for a total of 20 free tests at one time, while all community members can collect RATs on as many separate occasions as they need.
Council also announced those collecting RATs do not need to be a resident of the area or have a valid Medicare card to make a collection.
Residents are encouraged to self-administer a RAT if they have COVID-19 symptoms, have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, are planning to visit a hospital or aged care/disability care centre, or prior to visiting elderly people or those who are immunocompromised.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.