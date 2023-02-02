Victoria Police's statewide road operation, Operation Amity has concluded with several speeding offences recorded across the Horsham and Northern Grampians Police Service Areas (PSA's).
Operation Amity was conducted between Wednesday, 25 January and Sunday, 29 January, and saw multiple police units surveying road behaviour over the Australia Day long weekend.
Infringements in the Northern Grampians PSA, which includes Ararat and Stawell, were minimal, with only one drunk driver and one drug driver being arrested, while two disqualified drivers and two unlicensed drivers were also intercepted.
Speeding offences remained high though, with 31 drivers being nabbed for breaching the speed limit.
Other infringements included three seatbelt offences, seven unregistered vehicles and one cyclist offence, while zero mobile phone offences or impoundments were recorded.
Ararat Police Sergeant Jeremy Hancock said he was happy with the Operation Amity results, but noted there was still room for improvement, particularly with speeding.
"Most people behaved themselves, but unfortunately there's still quite a few that take too many risks on our roads," Sergeant Hancock said.
"With the road toll up this year, we're really encouraging people to be more mindful of their speed for everyone's safety."
The roads were far quieter in the Horsham PSA, where zero offences were recorded for drink driving, drug driving, disqualified drivers, unlicensed drivers, and seatbelt offences.
Offences were also nonexistent for disobeying signs and signals, using mobile phones while driving, impoundments and cyclist-related incidents.
However, speeding remained high with 13 offences recorded over the long weekend, while four unregistered vehicles were also nabbed throughout the PSA.
Road Policing Advisor and Horsham Senior Sergeant Brendan Broadbent said he was pleased with the region's Operation Amity results, but had concerns over continued speeding offences.
"Unfortunately speeding fines are quite high, and if people are speeding on the roads, particularly over the operations, then they're likely to be caught," Senior Sergeant Broadbent said.
"In the perfect world it would be great to see people with courtesy and taking their time on their trips.
"[But] We were satisfied with the driving behaviours of people across the Australia day weekend, and we did a lot of PBT and testing," he added.
"We were really pleased with the outcomes of that, and we hope people continue to maintain safe attitudes on the roads."
With Operation Amity finished, Senior Sergeant Broadbent said police would spend the next few months preparing for upcoming roadside operations, including Operation Arid over the Labour Day long weekend, and Operation Nexus over the Easter break.
"We're doing a lot of planning through the months of February, March and April, as it's a period where there's a lot of events going on, and we want to see everyone enjoying our area," he said.
"Hopefully our presence will help people moderate their driving behaviours and ensure people get to their destinations safely."
It's a similar situation in Ararat, where thousands of revellers will pass through the town on their way to the Pitch Music & Arts Festival, which runs on Labour Day weekend from Friday, 10 March to the following Tuesday.
Ararat Sergeant Jeremy Hancock encouraged tourists and residents alike to be mindful of their road behaviour over future long weekends.
"Don't drink alcohol and drive, don't use drugs and drive, and just be mindful to take your time," he said.
"It's much better to get somewhere safely than trying to get somewhere quickly and injuring yourself or somebody else."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
