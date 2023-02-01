February 5
Grampians Ride to Remember
The annual Grampians Ride to Remember is set to return, with motorcycle enthusiasts encouraged to ride their best set of two wheels through the scenic ranges for a good cause. The event will commence on Barkly St at 9am, with riders to undertake an eye-catching tour. The ride is expected to attract hundreds of partakers, with money raised going towards the Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation.
A Botanist's Journey to Gin
Keen to blend your own gin at a picturesque distillery in the Pyrenees Ranges? Mrs Baker's Still House is giving visitors the chance to explore the ingredients and methods used in the gin-making process, and to blend their own unique bottle of the beloved liquor. Lunch is provided and guests will also take home a bundle including a 200mL bottle of their own custom made gin, an assortment of gin botanicals, and much more. Tickets are $190 per person and available via Eventbrite.
February 6
Fallen Giants Wine Pop Up
Calling on all wine lovers! Head on down to Fallen Giants Wine on Ararat-Halls Gap Rd from 4pm to 8pm for an evening of delicious food, great live music, and some of the best wine the region has to offer. And don't forget the spectacular vineyard views of the Grampians either. Entry is free, and shuttle buses are available from Halls Gap.
February 11
Pyrenees Hideout Festival
The inaugural Pyrenees Hideout Festival will take place at the Goldfields Recreation Reserve in Beaufort on Saturday, February 11, and will be headlined by Aussie music stalwarts Daryl Braithwaite and Kasey Chambers. The event will also be used to address rural and remote mental health, with local community groups encouraged to fundraise through ticket sales. Shuttle buses to the festival will also be available on the day from Avoca, Maryborough and Ballarat. Tickets are available via Humanitix.
February 14
Self-care and Wellbeing
Psychotherapist Jacqueline Furey will be hosting a workshop designed to help those dealing with the challenges of working in healthcare. Participants will focus on adopting strategies of self-care to improve positive thoughts and relay such positive energy into their everyday work. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.
February 15
Introduction to Sustainable Winegrowing Workshop
There's no denying that sustainability practices are a popular topic these days, and the winegrowing industry is certainly at the forefront of these discussions. Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI) will be conducting a sustainability workshop for winegrowing at Alexandra Oval Community Centre on Wednesday, February 15 from 8:45am to showcase the tools, resources and strategies growers can use to begin adopting sustainable winegrowing practices. Registrations for the event can be made via the AWRI website.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
