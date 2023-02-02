Ararat could face 30 more days of 30 degree plus temperatures by 2050 as winter "disappears" if climate warming continues at its current pace, according to data from the "My Climate" mobile app.
Horsham, Stawell, the Wimmera and the desert regions up to Ouyen and St Arnaud could find that winter "fades away" if a "business as usual" path on climate change continued unabated.
Temperatures across a swathe of Western Victoria have been projected to rise by more than 2 degrees between now and 2050.
Figures have indicated that a global rise in temperature of more than 1.5 per cent would bring "catastrophic" changes for animal and plant life.
The new data on the "My Climate" mobile app tool has used 2050 CSIRO climate projections to map the temperature changes expected in 15,000 locations around Australia. Users can log onto app and type in their postcode to check how their area will fare in the coming decades if climate change is not curbed.
"It's a form of storytelling, a way to bring climate data into an everyday context and remind people of the urgent need to act," MyClimate 2050 creator and ANU Associate Professor Geoff Hinchcliffe said in a press release.
The app, also on the Australian Conservation Foundation website, stressed that to continue using coal, oil and gas would push us further into climate disruption that would cause more severe droughts, fires, floods, storms and rising sea levels.
In the 30 years from 1960 Horsham's average maximum daily was 21.2 degrees, with this projected to be 2 degrees hotter by 2050. This would bring 41 more days with temperatures of more than 30 degrees and summers that would be 2.5 degrees hotter. This equates to a 9 per cent increase in temperatures. From 1960 to 1990 the average maximum daily winter temperature was 14 degrees, with winter forecast to "fade away" as the temperatures rise.
Between 1960-90 the average maximum daily temperature in Ararat was 18.8 degrees, but by 2050 it has been projected that would be 2.5 degrees hotter. If the average hit 21.3 degrees that would equate to a 13 per cent increase. Summers have been predicted to be 2.9 degrees hotter and there would be 30 more days of 30 plus degrees than are currently recorded. Winter would disappear as the average maximum daily winter temperature of 12 degrees from 1960 to 1990 rises.
The average maximum daily temperature for Stawell has been projected to be 2.2 degrees hotter by 2050. For the 30 years from 1960 that daily average was 19.7 degrees - but that could reach 21.9 degrees by 2050. That would be an 11 per cent increase. Summer could be 2.7 degrees hotter, with 38 more days of 30 plus degrees. As summers stretched out and the average maximum winter daily temperature of 12.7 degrees rose, winter would fade away.
Edenhope recorded an average maximum daily temperature of 20 degree between 1960 and 1990, with that projected to jump by 1.8 degrees by 2050. That would be a 9 per cent increase. Summers would have 33 more days of temperatures of 30 plus degrees as temperatures rose by 2.3 degrees. Winter would fade away as the average maximum daily winter temperature of 13.4 degrees increased.
Temperatures in the Ouyen area already hover around the mid-20s as an average maximum daily temperature - coming in at 23.6 degrees between 1960 and 1990. By 2050 that has been projected to rise by 2.1 per cent, a 9 per cent increase. Summers have been forecasted to be 2.8 hotter, with 37 more days over 30 degrees. As the average max daily winter temperature of 15.9 degrees rises and summers become hotter and longer, winter will fade away.
Between 1980 and 1990 the average maximum daily temperature in St Arnaud was 20.6 degrees, with that projected to rise by 2.2 degrees by 2050. That represents an 11 per cent increase. Summer in the St Arnaud area would be 3 degrees hotter with 54 more days of temperatures of more than 30 degrees. Winter will fade away as the average maximum daily winter temperature of 12.9 degrees rises and summer temperatures linger longer.
