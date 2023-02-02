The Ararat Advertiser
Pomonal Estate held a twilight showing of 'Grease' to raise funds for breast cancer research

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
February 2 2023 - 6:00pm
Pomonal Estate was draped in pink last Saturday night as revellers visited the beloved locale for a twilight fundraising screening of the classic film Grease.

