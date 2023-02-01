Pomonal Estate was draped in pink last Saturday night as revellers visited the beloved locale for a twilight showing of the classic film Grease with funds going towards a good cause.
Visitors were encouraged to dress in pink in the likeness of the film's Pink Ladies gang, with fund raised going towards Olivia Newton John's Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.
Some revellers dyed their hair pink, and some sported bright pink wigs and dresses, while others came draped in their best pink pyjamas.
The event was organised by Pomonal Estate owners Pep and Adam Atchison, with the former saying the event was ultimately a success, with over $1000 being raised for charity.
"We ended up raising $1200 for the night and the turn out was 125 people. So it was a great night," Mrs Atchison told The Ararat Advertiser.
The event kicked off what is sure to be a big year for the family-run business, who were recently granted permission to begin constructing new luxury villas on their estate by the state government.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
