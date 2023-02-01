Ararat Redbacks are preparing for a semi final showdown with Millicent Magic this weekend, with the winner guaranteed a spot in the Country Basketball League south-west division grand final.
After finishing on top of the ladder, the Redbacks now face a tough Millicent squad, with whom they share a 1-1 record in the 2022-23 season.
The match will take place on Saturday night from 7pm at the Ararat Fitness and Leisure Centre, the site of the two team's previous meeting, which saw the home squad easily dispatching an undermanned Magic outfit 94-70.
Despite the previous encounter, Redbacks coach Rhys Burger said he wasn't underestimating the visitors nor the physical nature of their gameplan.
"They've got some good, young talent who are quite tall as well, so they'll be tough to stop," Mr Burger said. "I'm expecting a tough game. It should be up and down and very high scoring."
The Redbacks last game was in round 15, in which their heavily undermanned squad narrowly lost to Terang Tornadoes.
READ MORE
Despite this, the Redbacks finished the season on top of the ladder, and Mr Burger is now confident he will have a full squad going into Saturday night's game, with key players Zac Dunmore and Joshua Feigert returning for the clash.
Mr Burger also said he believed the current Redbacks outfit was stronger than the 2020-21 team, which won that season's grand final.
"Zac has definitely improved, Josh and Ethan and Fletcher have all improved as well, with their experiences in NBL1 and the youth leagues," he said.
"I think we've definitely got a better side than we did that year, so I can't see why we can't repeat it."
Having coached the Redbacks under-18 squad the weekend before, Mr Burger said he was confident about the young talent coming through and the future of basketball in Ararat.
"They're the sorts of kids we need to hang around, and while they're still at school they can come and try out and play CBL and have a crack at it," he explained. "As they get older they'll be the ones taking the helm of the team."
The winner of Saturday night's clash will play the winner of the Mt Gambier and Horsham semi final, with the grand final set to take place at Warrnambool Stadium on Saturday, February 11 from 8pm.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.