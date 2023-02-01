The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat Redbacks will face Millicent Magic for a spot in CBL south-west grand final

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated February 2 2023 - 9:45am, first published February 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat coach Rhys Burger says the current squad his players can go all the way this finals season. Picture by Cassandra Langley

Ararat Redbacks are preparing for a semi final showdown with Millicent Magic this weekend, with the winner guaranteed a spot in the Country Basketball League south-west division grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.