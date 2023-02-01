The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat North, St Andrews' kindergartens join pre-prep pilot program

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated February 1 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:00pm
Ararat North is among several kindergartens in Ararat to take part in the state government's pre-prep program from 2025. File picture

Ararat children will be the first to benefit from 30 hours of free education each week, a local MP said.

