Ararat children will be the first to benefit from 30 hours of free education each week, a local MP said.
Member for Ripon Martha Haylett welcomed the roll-out schedule for Pre-Prep - a program of 30 hours each week of teacher-led play-based learning - set to begin in 2025, before expanding across the state.
Pre-Prep will start in 2025 in Ararat Rural City, Gannawarra, Hindmarsh, Murrindindi, Northern Grampians and Yarriambiack shires, before other municipalities join in later years.
"Free Pre-Prep is a huge win for Ararat families and will support local kids to get the best start to life," Ms Haylett said.
"It is so important that these once-in-a-generation reforms are coming to our rural communities first."
Vulnerable and Indigenous children living outside the early roll-out areas will also be eligible for 30 hours of Pre-Prep every week from 2026, while children experiencing disadvantage will be eligible from 2028.
The Pre-Prep programs will be delivered through sessional kindergartens and long day-care centres, including Ararat North and St Andrews' kindergartens, run by Y Care.
"To see services in Ararat again having the opportunity to lead the way with this reform is fantastic," said Craig Mathieson, Chief Executive Officer for Y Ballarat.
"Ararat was one of the first regions to provide 15 hours of funded kindergarten for 3 year-old children, and that work has clearly been recognised.
"The offering of 30-hours of 4 year older kindergarten will further ensure that all children receive the best possible start to their education journey, in a model that supports families with kinder and school drop-off while requiring less additional care."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
