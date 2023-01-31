On a generous allotment with side access, this brick- veneer home offers a wealth of options to all buyers. Four good-sized bedrooms have built-in robes, the family bathroom has recently undergone a stylish renovation. The kitchen has electric cooking, a dishwasher and plenty of storage. Ample space is available in the lounge and separate dining area. More features are twin vanity, separate shower, ducted heating and cooling. Outside extras include spacious undercover alfresco, a 9 x 6-metre (approx) powered shed, private yard, good fencing and a 5.5-kilowatt solar system. Excellent family value in a convenient location near Ararat services.

