Ararat CFA will host a roleplay evening to help residents prepare for bushfire scenarios

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated February 1 2023 - 9:26am, first published January 31 2023 - 4:00pm
The CFA has been hosting hypothetical bushfire scenario events for five years. Picture file

CFA will host a special Hypothetical Bushfire Scenario event in Ararat on Wednesday night, in which attendants will learn about appropriate bushfire responses through roleplay scenarios.

