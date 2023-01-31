CFA will host a special Hypothetical Bushfire Scenario event in Ararat on Wednesday night, in which attendants will learn about appropriate bushfire responses through roleplay scenarios.
The event will take place at Ararat Fire Station, at 8 Tuson St from 7pm, and will feature a facilitator dividing attendees into three separate groups to act out one of three fire danger scenarios.
The first scenario will feature a mother at home with her children while her husband is at work, while the second will feature a group of friends enjoying a barbeque together, and the third grandparents with health issues taking care of their grandchildren.
Over the two hour session, attendees will put their knowledge and decision making to the test, and will learn in the process whether such knowledge is the right way to go.
"Unfortunately in most cases it might not have been the right decision," said CFA community safety engagement officer Melissa Burke, who has helped organise such events for the past five years.
"People will get the opportunity to have a realistic idea of what is happening or what can happen in a fire, and how crucial that decision-making is, but without the pressure," she continued.
"It's correctly plotted and timed as a fire would happen in this fictitious town, including the messaging, the time frames of when the fire would travel and what information they may or may not get."
Mrs Burke said a lot of work was put in to ensuring the Hypothetical Bushfire Scenario events worked for the whole community, including being able to cater for people's individual opinions.
She also said the whole community was encouraged to attend such events, particularly young people.
"Some of our greatest success stories have been from our younger community members, because they really get involved and they have some great ideas," Mrs Burke explained.
"There's a lot of personal experience people can learn from, nobody knows it all.
"It's also not as confronting as a real fire situation, but it gives people the opportunity to think quietly and then what they learn and listen to they can then apply to themselves."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
